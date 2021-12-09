Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

I can go into jungle with Bisi Akande, Buhari says at book launch
News photo The Guardian  - President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday in Lagos described Chief Bisi Akande, a former interim Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) party, as a "perfect public officer,” and the type of person he could go into the jungle with.

21 hours ago
