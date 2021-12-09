Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Court fixes date to hear $151m refund suit filed against Abia govt. - P.M. News
News photo PM News  - An FCT High Court, Kubwa, on Thursday fixed Feb. 28 to hear a suit filed by a financial expert, Dr. Maurice Ibe, against the Abia government

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Court to hear $151m refund suit filed against Abia Govt Feb. 28 The Sun:
Court to hear $151m refund suit filed against Abia Govt Feb. 28
Court to hear $151m refund suit filed against Abia Govt Feb. 28 Prompt News:
Court to hear $151m refund suit filed against Abia Govt Feb. 28
Court to hear $151m refund suit filed against Abia Govt Feb. 28 — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
Court to hear $151m refund suit filed against Abia Govt Feb. 28 — NEWSVERGE
Court sets date to hear $151m refund suit filed against Abia The Eagle Online:
Court sets date to hear $151m refund suit filed against Abia
Court fixes date for hearing on $151m refund suit against Abia govt Daily Nigerian:
Court fixes date for hearing on $151m refund suit against Abia govt


   More Picks
1 Singer Seyi Shay shows off her growing baby bump in dance video (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
2 Tragedy in Lagos as new converts allegedly stab RCCG pastor to death inside church - Republican Nigeria, 19 hours ago
3 Some judges sell judgments and retire to escape NJC sanctions ' Jega - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
4 Man arraigned for concealing 2,863 ATM cards in Noodles - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
5 UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson and wife Carrie welcome baby girl at London hospital - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
6 NSCDC arrests man with 36,000 litres of suspected adulterated AGO in Anambra - 247 U Reports, 22 hours ago
7 Suspected serial killer arrested in Ogun - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
8 Nigeria’s petrol imports jump by 55%, hit N2.52tn in nine months - The Punch, 18 hours ago
9 Why I won’t bring any Nigerian girl over to America — Rapper Speed Darlington - Instablog 9ja, 22 hours ago
10 Diabolical double-cross by OBJ ended Bisi Akande and other S?West governors 2nd term bids in 2003 - President Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info