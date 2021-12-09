Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Weightlifting: Team Nigeria win first gold medal in Commonwealth qualifiers
The Eagle Online  - Christopher Nwadei, Technical Director, Nigeria Weightlifting Federation (NWF) told the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday that the team would win more medals to make the country proud and fulfill their promise to the President of the Federation, Abdul ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Weightlifting: Team Nigeria win first gold medal in Commonwealth qualifiers Nigerian Tribune:
Weightlifting: Team Nigeria win first gold medal in Commonwealth qualifiers
Weightlifting: Team Nigeria win first gold medal in Commonwealth qualifiers The Sun:
Weightlifting: Team Nigeria win first gold medal in Commonwealth qualifiers
Weightlifting: Team Nigeria win first gold medal in Commonwealth qualifiers News Verge:
Weightlifting: Team Nigeria win first gold medal in Commonwealth qualifiers
Weightlifting: Team Nigeria win first gold medal in Commonwealth qualifiers The News Guru:
Weightlifting: Team Nigeria win first gold medal in Commonwealth qualifiers
Stella Kingsley wins Nigeria PM News:
Stella Kingsley wins Nigeria's first gold medal in Commonwealth qualifiers - P.M. News
Weightlifting: Team Nigeria Win First Gold Medal In Commonwealth Qualifiers Global Village Extra:
Weightlifting: Team Nigeria Win First Gold Medal In Commonwealth Qualifiers


   More Picks
1 Singer Seyi Shay shows off her growing baby bump in dance video (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
2 Tragedy in Lagos as new converts allegedly stab RCCG pastor to death inside church - Republican Nigeria, 18 hours ago
3 Some judges sell judgments and retire to escape NJC sanctions ' Jega - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
4 Man arraigned for concealing 2,863 ATM cards in Noodles - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
5 UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson and wife Carrie welcome baby girl at London hospital - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
6 NSCDC arrests man with 36,000 litres of suspected adulterated AGO in Anambra - 247 U Reports, 21 hours ago
7 Barcelona crash out of Champions League, drop to Europa for first time in 20 years - The Punch, 17 hours ago
8 Nigeria’s petrol imports jump by 55%, hit N2.52tn in nine months - The Punch, 16 hours ago
9 Why I won’t bring any Nigerian girl over to America — Rapper Speed Darlington - Instablog 9ja, 21 hours ago
10 Why I’ll no longer mediate for bandits – Gumi - Premium Times, 1 day ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info