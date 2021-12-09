Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Sule Presents N109.8bn 2022 Appropriation Bill To Nasarawa Assembly
News photo Independent  - Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2022: Gov Sule presents N109.8bn budget to Nasarawa Assembly The Punch:
2022: Gov Sule presents N109.8bn budget to Nasarawa Assembly
Sule presents N109.8b 2022 budget to state Assembly The Guardian:
Sule presents N109.8b 2022 budget to state Assembly
Nasarawa: Sule presents N109.8 billion appropriation bill, education gets highest share – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Nasarawa: Sule presents N109.8 billion appropriation bill, education gets highest share – The Sun Nigeria
Gov Sule Presents N109.8bn Budget To Nasarawa Assembly Global Village Extra:
Gov Sule Presents N109.8bn Budget To Nasarawa Assembly


   More Picks
1 Singer Seyi Shay shows off her growing baby bump in dance video (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
2 Man arraigned for concealing 2,863 ATM cards in Noodles - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
3 UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson and wife Carrie welcome baby girl at London hospital - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
4 Suspected serial killer arrested in Ogun - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
5 Having a fallout with Kiddwaya was tough – DJ Cuppy - The Punch, 16 hours ago
6 Diabolical double-cross by OBJ ended Bisi Akande and other S?West governors 2nd term bids in 2003 - President Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
7 Nigerian woman fired from her job for bleaching her skin - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
8 Sokoto Tragedy: Nigerians are being killed like chickens — CAN - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
9 COVID-19: Surge in infections as Nigeria records 268 new cases - Premium Times, 21 hours ago
10 All implicated in Sylvester Oromoni's death won't be spared, Buhari vows - News Wire NGR, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info