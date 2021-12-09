Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Troops eliminate 62 terrorists, as 192 surrender in 2 weeks
News photo The Nation  - Defence Headquarters said on Thursday that Nigerian troops eliminated more than 62 bandits in the Northwest and North Central geo-political zones in the past two weeks.

1 day ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Troops eliminate 62 terrorists, as 192 surrender in 2 weeks The Guardian:
Troops eliminate 62 terrorists, as 192 surrender in 2 weeks
Troops Kill 62 Terrorists, As 192 Surrender In Two Weeks – Defence Headquarters Independent:
Troops Kill 62 Terrorists, As 192 Surrender In Two Weeks – Defence Headquarters
Nigerian troops eliminate 62 terrorists, 192 others surrender – DHQ Daily Nigerian:
Nigerian troops eliminate 62 terrorists, 192 others surrender – DHQ
Troops kill 62 terrorists, as 192 surrender in 2 weeks Pulse Nigeria:
Troops kill 62 terrorists, as 192 surrender in 2 weeks
192 terrorists including children surrendered in 2 weeks — Defence Hqtrs News Wire NGR:
192 terrorists including children surrendered in 2 weeks — Defence Hqtrs
Troops eliminate 62 terrorists, as 192 surrender in two weeks The Eagle Online:
Troops eliminate 62 terrorists, as 192 surrender in two weeks
Military kills 83 terrorists, bandits, other criminals in last 2 weeks, Defence Headquarters Global Upfront:
Military kills 83 terrorists, bandits, other criminals in last 2 weeks, Defence Headquarters


   More Picks
1 Facebook tells Nigerians to brace themselves for a 7.5% hike in Value Added Tax beginning January 1, 2022 - Legit, 24 hours ago
2 Pretty Mike storms actress Eniola Badmus’ party with 24 ‘ghosts’ (Video) - Correct NG, 8 hours ago
3 Nigeria to grow gas reserves to 600 trillion cubic feet — Minister - The Nation, 21 hours ago
4 Ondo Amotekun uncovers plot to attack state, impounds 50 tinted, unregistered Vehicles - Vanguard News, 1 day ago
5 BPE names 5-member interim management team for AEDC - Daily Times, 18 hours ago
6 2023: ACF identifies what southeast leaders must do if they want to produce Nigeria's president - Legit, 5 hours ago
7 Diabolical double-cross by OBJ ended Bisi Akande and other S?West governors 2nd term bids in 2003 - President Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
8 Man sparks outrage after making a street beggar kiss him for 1 Cedi (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
9 "God spoke to me specifically" Pastor Adeboye reveals what God told him when he prayed about Coronavirus amid Omicron fears - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
10 Gunmen kill 9 worshipers, injure 6 in Niger – Police - Prompt News, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info