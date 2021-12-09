Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
We’re Yet To Get Buhari’s Position On Electoral Act Amendment Bill – Reps
Independent
- Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.
17 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Leadership:
Buhari Has Not Rejected Electoral Act Amendment Bill – Presidency
Nigerian Tribune:
Reps dismiss report on Buhari's rejection of Electoral bill
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Buhari Has Not Rejected Electoral Act Amendment Bill - Presidency
The News Guru:
Electoral Act Amendment: We're not aware Buhari declined assent - Reps
Anaedo Online:
House of Reps React Over Alleged Rejection of Electoral Act Amendment Bill From Buhari
More Picks
1
Man arraigned for concealing 2,863 ATM cards in Noodles -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
2
COVID-19: Surge in infections as Nigeria records 268 new cases -
Premium Times,
1 day ago
3
Federal government has advised civil servants to expect delay in the payment of December SALARY -
News Wire NGR,
20 hours ago
4
UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson and wife Carrie welcome baby girl at London hospital -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
5
Suspected serial killer arrested in Ogun -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
6
Diabolical double-cross by OBJ ended Bisi Akande and other S?West governors 2nd term bids in 2003 - President Buhari -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
7
Buhari Inaugurates Made-In-Nigeria Vessel, Reiterates Support For Navy -
The Street Journal,
20 hours ago
8
'My husband loves his dog more, tore my clothes in public' - Lagos divorce-seeker tells court -
The Herald,
20 hours ago
9
Having a fallout with Kiddwaya was tough – DJ Cuppy -
The Punch,
19 hours ago
10
Nigerian woman fired from her job for bleaching her skin -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
