Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


I have earned a lot of estacodes and I have two farms- Ex-NAF chief, Dikko Umar explains how he acquired N4.7bn properties
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A former Chief of Air Staff, Mohammed Dikko Umar, a retired air chief marshall, at the Federal High Court in Abuja, on Wednesday, denied purchasing properties he acquired while in service with fun

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

N9.7bn fraud: N4.7bn property bought with estacode, farming, says Ex-NAF chief, Dikko The Punch:
N9.7bn fraud: N4.7bn property bought with estacode, farming, says Ex-NAF chief, Dikko
Ex-Air Chief, Dikko, Tells Court How He Acquired Properties Worth N4.7bn News Break:
Ex-Air Chief, Dikko, Tells Court How He Acquired Properties Worth N4.7bn
Ex-Air Chief Dikko tells court how he acquired properties worth N4.7bn - P.M. News PM News:
Ex-Air Chief Dikko tells court how he acquired properties worth N4.7bn - P.M. News
N9.7bn Fraud: N4.7bn Property Bought With Estacode, Farming, Says Ex-NAF Chief, Dikko The Nigeria Lawyer:
N9.7bn Fraud: N4.7bn Property Bought With Estacode, Farming, Says Ex-NAF Chief, Dikko
Ex-NAF Chief, Dikko Umar Tells Court How He Got Money to Acquire N4.7bn Properties Tori News:
Ex-NAF Chief, Dikko Umar Tells Court How He Got Money to Acquire N4.7bn Properties


   More Picks
1 Singer Seyi Shay shows off her growing baby bump in dance video (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
2 Tragedy in Lagos as new converts allegedly stab RCCG pastor to death inside church - Republican Nigeria, 18 hours ago
3 Some judges sell judgments and retire to escape NJC sanctions ' Jega - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
4 Man arraigned for concealing 2,863 ATM cards in Noodles - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
5 UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson and wife Carrie welcome baby girl at London hospital - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
6 NSCDC arrests man with 36,000 litres of suspected adulterated AGO in Anambra - 247 U Reports, 21 hours ago
7 Barcelona crash out of Champions League, drop to Europa for first time in 20 years - The Punch, 17 hours ago
8 Nigeria’s petrol imports jump by 55%, hit N2.52tn in nine months - The Punch, 16 hours ago
9 Why I won’t bring any Nigerian girl over to America — Rapper Speed Darlington - Instablog 9ja, 21 hours ago
10 Why I’ll no longer mediate for bandits – Gumi - Premium Times, 1 day ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info