Facebook tells Nigerians to brace themselves for a 7.5% hike in Value Added Tax beginning January 1, 2022
News photo Legit  - As the federal government begins implementation of a new value-added tax (VAT), social media giant Facebook has announced to its Nigerian users to be prepared.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

