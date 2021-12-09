Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Bandits gun down worshippers inside another mosque in Niger
News photo Daily Trust  - At least 15 worshippers were killed while dozens sustained injuries in an attack on a mosque in Ba’are village, Mashegu Local Government Area of Niger State.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

