Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NECO exams now compulsory for all Ebonyi secondary schools ― Spokesperson
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - The National Examinations Council (NECO) has disclosed that all of its examinations are now compulsory for all Secondary Schools in Ebonyi State. This was

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Umahi makes NECO compulsory for Ebonyi schools – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Umahi makes NECO compulsory for Ebonyi schools – The Sun Nigeria
NECO Now Compulsory For All Secondary School Students In Ebonyi – Umahi Independent:
NECO Now Compulsory For All Secondary School Students In Ebonyi – Umahi
NECO Exams Now Compulsory For All Ebonyi Schools The Will:
NECO Exams Now Compulsory For All Ebonyi Schools
NECO Exams Now Compulsory For All Secondary School Students In Ebonyi – Umahi Declares Nigeria Breaking News:
NECO Exams Now Compulsory For All Secondary School Students In Ebonyi – Umahi Declares


   More Picks
1 Singer Seyi Shay shows off her growing baby bump in dance video (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 Some judges sell judgments and retire to escape NJC sanctions ' Jega - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
3 Man arraigned for concealing 2,863 ATM cards in Noodles - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
4 UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson and wife Carrie welcome baby girl at London hospital - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
5 Suspected serial killer arrested in Ogun - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
6 Nigeria’s petrol imports jump by 55%, hit N2.52tn in nine months - The Punch, 22 hours ago
7 Having a fallout with Kiddwaya was tough – DJ Cuppy - The Punch, 10 hours ago
8 Ondo Amotekun uncovers plot to attack state, impounds 50 tinted, unregistered Vehicles - Vanguard News, 9 hours ago
9 Diabolical double-cross by OBJ ended Bisi Akande and other S?West governors 2nd term bids in 2003 - President Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
10 Nigerian woman fired from her job for bleaching her skin - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info