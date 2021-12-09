Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Insecurity: Telecommunication shutdown on Katsina councils lifted
The Punch  - Governor Aminu Masari' s Special Adviser on Security, Mallam Ahmad Katsina, on Thursday confirmed that the telecommunication shutdown in some Local Government Areas in the state had been lifted.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Masari lifts ban on network shutdown in 10 of 17 LGA’s in Katsina Daily Post:
Masari lifts ban on network shutdown in 10 of 17 LGA’s in Katsina
Masari lifts ban on network shutdown in 10 of 17 LGA’s in Katsina Nigerian Eye:
Masari lifts ban on network shutdown in 10 of 17 LGA’s in Katsina
Masari Lifts Ban On Network Shutdown In 10 Of 17 LGA’s In Katsina Infotrust News:
Masari Lifts Ban On Network Shutdown In 10 Of 17 LGA’s In Katsina
Gov Masari Lifts Ban On Network Shutdown In 10 Of 17 LGA’s In Katsina Tori News:
Gov Masari Lifts Ban On Network Shutdown In 10 Of 17 LGA’s In Katsina


   More Picks
1 Man arraigned for concealing 2,863 ATM cards in Noodles - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 COVID-19: Surge in infections as Nigeria records 268 new cases - Premium Times, 1 day ago
3 Federal government has advised civil servants to expect delay in the payment of December SALARY - News Wire NGR, 20 hours ago
4 UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson and wife Carrie welcome baby girl at London hospital - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
5 Suspected serial killer arrested in Ogun - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
6 Diabolical double-cross by OBJ ended Bisi Akande and other S?West governors 2nd term bids in 2003 - President Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
7 Buhari Inaugurates Made-In-Nigeria Vessel, Reiterates Support For Navy - The Street Journal, 20 hours ago
8 'My husband loves his dog more, tore my clothes in public' - Lagos divorce-seeker tells court - The Herald, 20 hours ago
9 Having a fallout with Kiddwaya was tough – DJ Cuppy - The Punch, 19 hours ago
10 Nigerian woman fired from her job for bleaching her skin - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info