Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


We are not all gloom and doom.
The Eagle Online  - We arrived London to the storm of reactions accompanying comments Cameron had made in a private conversation with the Queen of England, and the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, in which he described Nigeria as “fantastically corrupt” alongside ...

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

We’re not all gloom and doom, are we? Vanguard News:
We’re not all gloom and doom, are we?
Femi Adesina: We’re Not All Gloom And Doom, Are We? The Herald:
Femi Adesina: We’re Not All Gloom And Doom, Are We?
We’re not all gloom and doom, are we? The News:
We’re not all gloom and doom, are we?
We’re Not All Gloom And Doom, Are We? By Femi Adesina The New Diplomat:
We’re Not All Gloom And Doom, Are We? By Femi Adesina


   More Picks
1 Man arraigned for concealing 2,863 ATM cards in Noodles - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson and wife Carrie welcome baby girl at London hospital - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
3 Suspected serial killer arrested in Ogun - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
4 COVID-19: Surge in infections as Nigeria records 268 new cases - Premium Times, 23 hours ago
5 'My husband loves his dog more, tore my clothes in public' - Lagos divorce-seeker tells court - The Herald, 18 hours ago
6 Having a fallout with Kiddwaya was tough – DJ Cuppy - The Punch, 18 hours ago
7 Diabolical double-cross by OBJ ended Bisi Akande and other S?West governors 2nd term bids in 2003 - President Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
8 Nigerian woman fired from her job for bleaching her skin - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
9 Sokoto Tragedy: Nigerians are being killed like chickens — CAN - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
10 All implicated in Sylvester Oromoni's death won't be spared, Buhari vows - News Wire NGR, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info