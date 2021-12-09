Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Spurs’ EPL game at Brighton postponed after club hit by COVID-19 outbreak
Ripples Nigeria  - Tottenham’s Premier League match against Brighton on Sunday has been postponed following the COVID-19 outbreak as Spurs camp.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

UEFA confirms Tottenham v Rennes match is off after Covid outbreak The Guardian:
UEFA confirms Tottenham v Rennes match is off after Covid outbreak
Europa Conference League: UEFA Postpone Tottenham vs Rennes Match Not Just OK:
Europa Conference League: UEFA Postpone Tottenham vs Rennes Match
Tottenham, Rennes postponed after Covid-19 outbreak - P.M. News PM News:
Tottenham, Rennes postponed after Covid-19 outbreak - P.M. News
Tottenham’s Clash With Rennes Postponed After COVID Outbreak TV360 Nigeria:
Tottenham’s Clash With Rennes Postponed After COVID Outbreak
UEFA Postpones Spurs-Rennes Game The Will:
UEFA Postpones Spurs-Rennes Game


   More Picks
1 Singer Seyi Shay shows off her growing baby bump in dance video (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 Nigeria Police, Others Killing Innocent Youths In Imo Because They Drive Flashy Cars, IPOB Alleges - Sahara Reporters, 14 hours ago
3 Some judges sell judgments and retire to escape NJC sanctions ' Jega - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 Man arraigned for concealing 2,863 ATM cards in Noodles - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
5 UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson and wife Carrie welcome baby girl at London hospital - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
6 Suspected serial killer arrested in Ogun - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
7 Nigeria’s petrol imports jump by 55%, hit N2.52tn in nine months - The Punch, 21 hours ago
8 Having a fallout with Kiddwaya was tough – DJ Cuppy - The Punch, 8 hours ago
9 Diabolical double-cross by OBJ ended Bisi Akande and other S?West governors 2nd term bids in 2003 - President Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
10 Nigerian woman fired from her job for bleaching her skin - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info