Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Falz, Bontle Smith, Sayfar – “Oga”
Too Xclusive  - Nigerian rapper, Falz returns with the visuals for his latest Amapiano hit song which features Bontle Smith and Sayfar, titled “OGA”. Bahd Guys Entertainment Releases Oga Music Video, Performed by Falz and Bontle Smith. Directed by Unlimited L.A. The ...

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

New Video: Falz feat. Bella Naija:
New Video: Falz feat.
VIDEO: Falz Shares The Visuals For Not Just OK:
VIDEO: Falz Shares The Visuals For 'Oga' feat.
Jaguda.com:
VIDEO: Falz – Oga ft.
VIDEO: Falz Ft. Bontle Smith & Sayfar – Oga Akpraise:
VIDEO: Falz Ft. Bontle Smith & Sayfar – Oga


   More Picks
1 Pretty Mike storms actress Eniola Badmus’ party with 24 ‘ghosts’ (Video) - Correct NG, 13 hours ago
2 Buhari directs security agents to find killers of Katsina commissioner - Ripples Nigeria, 20 hours ago
3 “She has no respect for the dead” – Tboss Slams Kemi Olunloyo over her opinion on Sylvester Oromoni’s death - The Info NG, 5 hours ago
4 FFK's estranged wife, Precious Chikwendu calls out his pastor who called her 'Delilah' and 'Vashti' while they were still married - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
5 "God spoke to me specifically" Pastor Adeboye reveals what God told him when he prayed about Coronavirus amid Omicron fears - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
6 BPE names 5-member interim management team for AEDC - Daily Times, 23 hours ago
7 2023: ACF identifies what southeast leaders must do if they want to produce Nigeria's president - Legit, 9 hours ago
8 Youths stage protest over widespread killings in the north - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
9 Buhari condoles with Modi on Gen. Bipin Rawat, wife's death - P.M. News - PM News, 21 hours ago
10 Wizkid: I knew ‘Made In Lagos’ would be a huge success, cost me three years to produce - Lailas News, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info