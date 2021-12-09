Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

WHO warns that rich nations may start hoarding vaccines again as threat from Omicron grows
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that wealthy countries may start hoarding COVID-19 vaccines again, threatening global supplies as they seek to keep up stocks to fight the new Omicro

