Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Agitations: Nigeria must embrace restructuring before it is too late, says Fayemi
News photo The Punch  - Agitations: Nigeria must embrace restructuring before it is too late, says Fayemi

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigeria must embrace restructuring before it is too late - Fayemi Linda Ikeji Blog:
Nigeria must embrace restructuring before it is too late - Fayemi
Nigeria must embrace restructuring before it is too late – Fayemi Daily Times:
Nigeria must embrace restructuring before it is too late – Fayemi
Gov Fayemi wants Nigeria to embrace restructuring before it’s too late Pulse Nigeria:
Gov Fayemi wants Nigeria to embrace restructuring before it’s too late
Nigeria must embrace restructuring before it is too late Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Nigeria must embrace restructuring before it is too late
Agitations: Nigeria must embrace restructuring before it is too late, says Fayemi Affairs TV:
Agitations: Nigeria must embrace restructuring before it is too late, says Fayemi


   More Picks
1 Facebook tells Nigerians to brace themselves for a 7.5% hike in Value Added Tax beginning January 1, 2022 - Legit, 22 hours ago
2 Pretty Mike storms actress Eniola Badmus’ party with 24 ‘ghosts’ (Video) - Correct NG, 7 hours ago
3 Nigeria to grow gas reserves to 600 trillion cubic feet — Minister - The Nation, 19 hours ago
4 Ondo Amotekun uncovers plot to attack state, impounds 50 tinted, unregistered Vehicles - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
5 BPE names 5-member interim management team for AEDC - Daily Times, 16 hours ago
6 2023: ACF identifies what southeast leaders must do if they want to produce Nigeria's president - Legit, 3 hours ago
7 Diabolical double-cross by OBJ ended Bisi Akande and other S?West governors 2nd term bids in 2003 - President Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
8 Man sparks outrage after making a street beggar kiss him for 1 Cedi (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
9 Having a fallout with Kiddwaya was tough – DJ Cuppy - The Punch, 24 hours ago
10 Gunmen kill 9 worshipers, injure 6 in Niger – Police - Prompt News, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info