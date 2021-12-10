Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

FG to acquire telecom equipment valued at N1.8bn to detect and block fraudst3rs
Yaba Left Online  - The federal government will procure two sets of telecommunications equipment worth N1.8 billion to be deployed in the detection and blockage of criminal elements using telephones and other communication gadgets to ply a nefarious swindling trade.

