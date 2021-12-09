Policeman shoots trailer tyre, drivers block road, demand replacement

|
1
Man arraigned for concealing 2,863 ATM cards in Noodles - Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
2
Facebook tells Nigerians to brace themselves for a 7.5% hike in Value Added Tax beginning January 1, 2022 - Legit,
19 hours ago
3
Omicron: FG begins administration of ‘booster shot’ on Friday - Nigerian Tribune,
21 hours ago
4
Federal government has advised civil servants to expect delay in the payment of December SALARY - News Wire NGR,
22 hours ago
5
UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson and wife Carrie welcome baby girl at London hospital - Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
6
Suspected serial killer arrested in Ogun - Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
7
Ondo Amotekun uncovers plot to attack state, impounds 50 tinted, unregistered Vehicles - Vanguard News,
20 hours ago
8
'My husband loves his dog more, tore my clothes in public' - Lagos divorce-seeker tells court - The Herald,
21 hours ago
9
Diabolical double-cross by OBJ ended Bisi Akande and other S?West governors 2nd term bids in 2003 - President Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
10
Buhari Inaugurates Made-In-Nigeria Vessel, Reiterates Support For Navy - The Street Journal,
21 hours ago