U.S. actor, Jussie Smollett, found guilty of hoax racist, homophobic attack, nailed by testimony of Nigerian brothers
News photo Global Upfront  - A U.S. Chicago jury has found actor and singer, Jussie Smollett, guilty of faking to the Police a racist and homophobic attack in 2019.


The 39 year-old actor was convicted nearly three years after he claimed two Trump-loving bigots ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

