Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
U.S. charges Nigerian, Adedayo Ilori, American, with $7.5 million COVID-19 fraud
Global Upfront
- Ilori had pleaded guilty on April 8, 2021, to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering, and is currently awaiting sentencing
A Nigerian Adedayo Ilori, resident in Queens New York, has ...
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
50%
More Picks
1
Man arraigned for concealing 2,863 ATM cards in Noodles -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
2
Facebook tells Nigerians to brace themselves for a 7.5% hike in Value Added Tax beginning January 1, 2022 -
Legit,
19 hours ago
3
Omicron: FG begins administration of ‘booster shot’ on Friday -
Nigerian Tribune,
21 hours ago
4
Federal government has advised civil servants to expect delay in the payment of December SALARY -
News Wire NGR,
22 hours ago
5
UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson and wife Carrie welcome baby girl at London hospital -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
6
Suspected serial killer arrested in Ogun -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
7
Ondo Amotekun uncovers plot to attack state, impounds 50 tinted, unregistered Vehicles -
Vanguard News,
20 hours ago
8
'My husband loves his dog more, tore my clothes in public' - Lagos divorce-seeker tells court -
The Herald,
21 hours ago
9
Diabolical double-cross by OBJ ended Bisi Akande and other S?West governors 2nd term bids in 2003 - President Buhari -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
10
Buhari Inaugurates Made-In-Nigeria Vessel, Reiterates Support For Navy -
The Street Journal,
21 hours ago
