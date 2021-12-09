Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Pretty Mike storms actress Eniola Badmus’ party with 24 ‘ghosts’ (Video)
Correct NG  - Nigerian socialite and club owner, Pretty has yet become a trend topic following the spiritual way he arrived at Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus’ 20 years on stage celebration.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

Pretty Mike storms Eniola Badmus Gist Reel:
Pretty Mike storms Eniola Badmus' party with 24 'ghosts' (Video)
Pretty Mike storms actress Eniola Badmus’ party with 24 ‘ghosts’ (Video) Naija on Point:
Pretty Mike storms actress Eniola Badmus’ party with 24 ‘ghosts’ (Video)
24 ‘Ghosts’ Accompanied Pretty Mike to Eniola Badmus’ Party [Video] Gist Lovers:
24 ‘Ghosts’ Accompanied Pretty Mike to Eniola Badmus’ Party [Video]
Pretty Mike Storms Eniola Badmus’ 20 Years On Stage With ‘Ghosts’ | Video Naija News:
Pretty Mike Storms Eniola Badmus’ 20 Years On Stage With ‘Ghosts’ | Video


   More Picks
1 Man arraigned for concealing 2,863 ATM cards in Noodles - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 COVID-19: Surge in infections as Nigeria records 268 new cases - Premium Times, 1 day ago
3 Federal government has advised civil servants to expect delay in the payment of December SALARY - News Wire NGR, 20 hours ago
4 UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson and wife Carrie welcome baby girl at London hospital - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
5 Suspected serial killer arrested in Ogun - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
6 Diabolical double-cross by OBJ ended Bisi Akande and other S?West governors 2nd term bids in 2003 - President Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
7 Buhari Inaugurates Made-In-Nigeria Vessel, Reiterates Support For Navy - The Street Journal, 20 hours ago
8 'My husband loves his dog more, tore my clothes in public' - Lagos divorce-seeker tells court - The Herald, 20 hours ago
9 Having a fallout with Kiddwaya was tough – DJ Cuppy - The Punch, 19 hours ago
10 Nigerian woman fired from her job for bleaching her skin - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info