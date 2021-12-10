Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Google to give all employees worldwide $1600 bonus for holiday season
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Google has announced its employees worldwide will receive one-time bonuses of $1,600 this month for the holiday season amid the tech giant's decision to postpone a plan to return to the office

1 Police arrest man with fresh human parts in Ikorodu - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
2 Pretty Mike storms actress Eniola Badmus’ party with 24 ‘ghosts’ (Video) - Correct NG, 10 hours ago
3 Buhari directs security agents to find killers of Katsina commissioner - Ripples Nigeria, 17 hours ago
4 Nigeria to grow gas reserves to 600 trillion cubic feet — Minister - The Nation, 23 hours ago
5 FFK's estranged wife, Precious Chikwendu calls out his pastor who called her 'Delilah' and 'Vashti' while they were still married - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
6 "God spoke to me specifically" Pastor Adeboye reveals what God told him when he prayed about Coronavirus amid Omicron fears - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
7 “She has no respect for the dead” – Tboss Slams Kemi Olunloyo over her opinion on Sylvester Oromoni’s death - The Info NG, 2 hours ago
8 BPE names 5-member interim management team for AEDC - Daily Times, 19 hours ago
9 2023: ACF identifies what southeast leaders must do if they want to produce Nigeria's president - Legit, 6 hours ago
10 Man sparks outrage after making a street beggar kiss him for 1 Cedi (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
