Your money should be submitted to your husband before you spend a dime out of it.
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A Nigerian clergywoman, Prophetess Patience Obi, has asked women to endeavor they submit whatever money they make to their husbands before spending out of it.

5 hours ago
