News at a Glance
Update; Woman who slapped her husband on live radio show goes on her knees to beg him at a family gathering (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- The woman who made headlines days ago for slapping her husband on a live radio show, has been spotted in a new video begging her husband.
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
Woman who slapped her husband on live radio show goes on her knees to beg him at a family gathering (WATCH)
Information Nigeria:
Woman Who Slapped Her Husband On Live Radio Show Goes On Her Knees To Beg Him At A Family Gathering (Video)
Naija Parrot:
Woman who slapped her husband on live radio show goes on her knees to beg him at a family gathering (WATCH)
Tori News:
Update: Woman Who Slapped Her Husband On Live Radio Show Goes On Her Knees To Beg Him At A Family Gathering (Video)
More Picks
1
Facebook tells Nigerians to brace themselves for a 7.5% hike in Value Added Tax beginning January 1, 2022 -
Legit,
20 hours ago
2
Omicron: FG begins administration of ‘booster shot’ on Friday -
Nigerian Tribune,
22 hours ago
3
Federal government has advised civil servants to expect delay in the payment of December SALARY -
News Wire NGR,
23 hours ago
4
UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson and wife Carrie welcome baby girl at London hospital -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
5
Pretty Mike storms actress Eniola Badmus’ party with 24 ‘ghosts’ (Video) -
Correct NG,
5 hours ago
6
Nigeria to grow gas reserves to 600 trillion cubic feet — Minister -
The Nation,
18 hours ago
7
Ondo Amotekun uncovers plot to attack state, impounds 50 tinted, unregistered Vehicles -
Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
8
Nigerians Blame You For Everything Wrong In The Country – Akande Tells Buhari -
Naija News,
23 hours ago
9
'My husband loves his dog more, tore my clothes in public' - Lagos divorce-seeker tells court -
The Herald,
23 hours ago
10
BPE names 5-member interim management team for AEDC -
Daily Times,
15 hours ago
