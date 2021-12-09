Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Update; Woman who slapped her husband on live radio show goes on her knees to beg him at a family gathering (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The woman who made headlines days ago for slapping her husband on a live radio show, has been spotted in a new video begging her husband.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

   More Picks
1 Facebook tells Nigerians to brace themselves for a 7.5% hike in Value Added Tax beginning January 1, 2022 - Legit, 20 hours ago
2 Omicron: FG begins administration of ‘booster shot’ on Friday - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
3 Federal government has advised civil servants to expect delay in the payment of December SALARY - News Wire NGR, 23 hours ago
4 UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson and wife Carrie welcome baby girl at London hospital - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
5 Pretty Mike storms actress Eniola Badmus’ party with 24 ‘ghosts’ (Video) - Correct NG, 5 hours ago
6 Nigeria to grow gas reserves to 600 trillion cubic feet — Minister - The Nation, 18 hours ago
7 Ondo Amotekun uncovers plot to attack state, impounds 50 tinted, unregistered Vehicles - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
8 Nigerians Blame You For Everything Wrong In The Country – Akande Tells Buhari - Naija News, 23 hours ago
9 'My husband loves his dog more, tore my clothes in public' - Lagos divorce-seeker tells court - The Herald, 23 hours ago
10 BPE names 5-member interim management team for AEDC - Daily Times, 15 hours ago
