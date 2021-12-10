Post News
FFK's estranged wife, Precious Chikwendu calls out his pastor who called her 'Delilah' and 'Vashti' while they were still married
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Precious Chikwendu, the estranged wife of former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has called out one of the ex-Minister's pastor.
According to Precious, the clergyman vis
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
More Picks
1
Police arrest man with fresh human parts in Ikorodu -
Vanguard News,
21 hours ago
2
Pretty Mike storms actress Eniola Badmus’ party with 24 ‘ghosts’ (Video) -
Correct NG,
10 hours ago
3
Buhari directs security agents to find killers of Katsina commissioner -
Ripples Nigeria,
17 hours ago
4
Nigeria to grow gas reserves to 600 trillion cubic feet — Minister -
The Nation,
23 hours ago
5
FFK's estranged wife, Precious Chikwendu calls out his pastor who called her 'Delilah' and 'Vashti' while they were still married -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
6
"God spoke to me specifically" Pastor Adeboye reveals what God told him when he prayed about Coronavirus amid Omicron fears -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
7
“She has no respect for the dead” – Tboss Slams Kemi Olunloyo over her opinion on Sylvester Oromoni’s death -
The Info NG,
2 hours ago
8
BPE names 5-member interim management team for AEDC -
Daily Times,
19 hours ago
9
2023: ACF identifies what southeast leaders must do if they want to produce Nigeria's president -
Legit,
6 hours ago
10
Man sparks outrage after making a street beggar kiss him for 1 Cedi (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
