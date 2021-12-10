Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Malnourished 7-year-old girl starved and neglected by her aunt is rescued in Osun state
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A girl who has been rescued after she was starved and neglected by her aunt.
The 7-year-old girl lived with her aunt in Osogbo, Osun state.
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Osun govt rescues abandoned, malnourished 7-year-old girl
Ripples Nigeria:
Osun govt rescues malnourished, abandoned 7-yr-old girl accused of being a witch
News Break:
Seven-year-old Girl Starved, Neglected By Her Aunt In Osun
Nigerian Eye:
Osun govt rescues abandoned, malnourished 7-year-old girl
Naija News:
Osun Govt Rescues 7-Year-Old Girl Abused, Abandoned By Her Aunt
Instablog 9ja:
A severely malnourished 7-year-old girl who was starved and neglected by her aunt has been rescued in Osun The unnamed girl is said to have been given her food only once per week before being abandoned in the backyard of the house in an environment ...
Within Nigeria:
Osun govt rescues abandoned, malnourished 7-year-old girl
Tori News:
Osun Govt Rescues Abandoned, Malnourished 7-year-old Girl
More Picks
1
Police arrest man with fresh human parts in Ikorodu -
Vanguard News,
23 hours ago
2
Pretty Mike storms actress Eniola Badmus’ party with 24 ‘ghosts’ (Video) -
Correct NG,
12 hours ago
3
Buhari directs security agents to find killers of Katsina commissioner -
Ripples Nigeria,
18 hours ago
4
Nigeria to grow gas reserves to 600 trillion cubic feet — Minister -
The Nation,
1 day ago
5
“She has no respect for the dead” – Tboss Slams Kemi Olunloyo over her opinion on Sylvester Oromoni’s death -
The Info NG,
4 hours ago
6
FFK's estranged wife, Precious Chikwendu calls out his pastor who called her 'Delilah' and 'Vashti' while they were still married -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
7
"God spoke to me specifically" Pastor Adeboye reveals what God told him when he prayed about Coronavirus amid Omicron fears -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
8
BPE names 5-member interim management team for AEDC -
Daily Times,
21 hours ago
9
2023: ACF identifies what southeast leaders must do if they want to produce Nigeria's president -
Legit,
8 hours ago
10
Youths stage protest over widespread killings in the north -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
