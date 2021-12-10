Sibling entitlement has ruined plenty marriages in Africa - Comedian Efe Warri boy







He shared this thought on his Instastories some hours ago. Linda Ikeji Blog - Comedian Efe Warri Boy is of the opinion that sibling entitlement mentality has ruined a lot of marriages in Africa.He shared this thought on his Instastories some hours ago.



News Credibility Score: 99%