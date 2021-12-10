Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Jimmy Odukoya Shares Lovely Video of Wife, Kemi as She Celebrates Birthday [VIDEO]
Gist Lovers  - Nigerian actor, Jimmy Odukoya, on Thursday celebrated his wife, Kemi, on her birthday. The actor took to his Instagram page to share a video of his wife, accompanied by a romantic message for the celebrant.

