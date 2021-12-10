Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Minister: ‘why electricity tariff hasn’t been hiked’
News photo The Nation  - The Minister of State for Power, Mr.Goddy Jeddy-Agba yesterday revealed why the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has not allowed the increase of electricity, stressing that the Federal Government will not raise the tariff arbitrarily.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Minister: ‘Why Electricity Tariff Hasn’t Been Hiked’ The Nigeria Lawyer:
Minister: ‘Why Electricity Tariff Hasn’t Been Hiked’
Minister: ‘why electricity tariff hasn’t been hiked’ Sundiata Post:
Minister: ‘why electricity tariff hasn’t been hiked’
Minister: ‘Why Electricity Tariff Hasn’t Been Hiked’ The Capital:
Minister: ‘Why Electricity Tariff Hasn’t Been Hiked’
Why electricity tarrif has not been hiked, Minister reveals Republican Nigeria:
Why electricity tarrif has not been hiked, Minister reveals


   More Picks
1 Pretty Mike storms actress Eniola Badmus’ party with 24 ‘ghosts’ (Video) - Correct NG, 18 hours ago
2 Your money should be submitted to your husband before you spend a dime out of it. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 Buhari directs security agents to find killers of Katsina commissioner - Ripples Nigeria, 1 day ago
4 FFK's estranged wife, Precious Chikwendu calls out his pastor who called her 'Delilah' and 'Vashti' while they were still married - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
5 Wikileaks founder, Julian Assange can be extradited to the US, court rules - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
6 "God spoke to me specifically" Pastor Adeboye reveals what God told him when he prayed about Coronavirus amid Omicron fears - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
7 2023: ACF identifies what southeast leaders must do if they want to produce Nigeria's president - Legit, 14 hours ago
8 Youths stage protest over widespread killings in the north - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
9 Check out how socialite Prettymike pulled up at actress Eniola Badmus's 20 years on stage celebration (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
10 UPDATED: Jury convicts former 'Empire' star Jussie Smollett of staging attack on himself - The Herald, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info