Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
EXCLUSIVE: Otedola acquires additional stake in First Bank Holdings to become undisputed largest shareholder
Premium Times
- PREMIUM TIMES learned that Mr Otedola acquired at least 2.5 per cent additional interest in the company, bringing his total stake to 7.53 per cent.
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Otedola may have increased stake in First Bank Holdings to become largest shareholder
The Will:
Otedola Increases Stake In FBN Holdings To 7.57%
Naija News:
Femi Otedola Becomes First Bank Major Share Holder As He Acquires More Shares
GL Trends:
Femi Otedola Becomes Major Share Holder of First Bank After Acquiring More Shares
Tori News:
Femi Otedola Becomes Major Share Holder of First Bank After Acquiring More Shares
More Picks
1
Pretty Mike storms actress Eniola Badmus’ party with 24 ‘ghosts’ (Video) -
Correct NG,
15 hours ago
2
Buhari directs security agents to find killers of Katsina commissioner -
Ripples Nigeria,
21 hours ago
3
FFK's estranged wife, Precious Chikwendu calls out his pastor who called her 'Delilah' and 'Vashti' while they were still married -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
4
“She has no respect for the dead” – Tboss Slams Kemi Olunloyo over her opinion on Sylvester Oromoni’s death -
The Info NG,
7 hours ago
5
Wikileaks founder, Julian Assange can be extradited to the US, court rules -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
6
"God spoke to me specifically" Pastor Adeboye reveals what God told him when he prayed about Coronavirus amid Omicron fears -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
7
BPE names 5-member interim management team for AEDC -
Daily Times,
1 day ago
8
2023: ACF identifies what southeast leaders must do if they want to produce Nigeria's president -
Legit,
11 hours ago
9
Youths stage protest over widespread killings in the north -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
10
Stop putting blames on President Buhari over Nigeria’s problems – APC -
Daily Post,
12 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...