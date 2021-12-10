Nigerian Military Arrests Top Vigilante Leader Allegedly Working With Bandits In Kaduna

The military said the vigilante, Aminu Sani, popularly known as Bolo, was arrested because he was allegedly aiding bandits. Sahara Reporters - The Military High Command has disclosed the reason why it arrested the head of vigilantes in the Rigasa area of Kaduna State.



