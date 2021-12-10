Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


You can rant rubbish about me but can?t settle your home.
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Celebrity designer, Toyin Lawani has slammed former Minister of Aviation Toyin Lawani over his recent face-off with ex-partner. Precious Chikwendu. 

 

Recall that the former couple

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

‘You Can Rant Rubbish about Me but Can’t Settle Your Home‘– Toyin Lawani Slams FFK Gist Lovers:
‘You Can Rant Rubbish about Me but Can’t Settle Your Home‘– Toyin Lawani Slams FFK
You can rant rubbish about me but can’t settle your home. Instablog 9ja:
You can rant rubbish about me but can’t settle your home.
Rubbish Man, You Can Rant About Me But Can’t Settle Your Home - Toyin Lawani Slams Femi Fani-Kayode Tori News:
Rubbish Man, You Can Rant About Me But Can’t Settle Your Home - Toyin Lawani Slams Femi Fani-Kayode
You can rant rubbish about me, but can’t settle your home- Toyin Lawani condemns Fani Kayode Kemi Filani Blog:
You can rant rubbish about me, but can’t settle your home- Toyin Lawani condemns Fani Kayode


   More Picks
1 Facebook tells Nigerians to brace themselves for a 7.5% hike in Value Added Tax beginning January 1, 2022 - Legit, 24 hours ago
2 Pretty Mike storms actress Eniola Badmus’ party with 24 ‘ghosts’ (Video) - Correct NG, 8 hours ago
3 Nigeria to grow gas reserves to 600 trillion cubic feet — Minister - The Nation, 21 hours ago
4 Ondo Amotekun uncovers plot to attack state, impounds 50 tinted, unregistered Vehicles - Vanguard News, 1 day ago
5 BPE names 5-member interim management team for AEDC - Daily Times, 18 hours ago
6 2023: ACF identifies what southeast leaders must do if they want to produce Nigeria's president - Legit, 5 hours ago
7 Diabolical double-cross by OBJ ended Bisi Akande and other S?West governors 2nd term bids in 2003 - President Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
8 Man sparks outrage after making a street beggar kiss him for 1 Cedi (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
9 "God spoke to me specifically" Pastor Adeboye reveals what God told him when he prayed about Coronavirus amid Omicron fears - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
10 Gunmen kill 9 worshipers, injure 6 in Niger – Police - Prompt News, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info