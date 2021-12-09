"God spoke to me specifically" Pastor Adeboye reveals what God told him when he prayed about Coronavirus amid Omicron fears

|
Facebook tells Nigerians to brace themselves for a 7.5% hike in Value Added Tax beginning January 1, 2022 - Legit,
20 hours ago
2
Omicron: FG begins administration of ‘booster shot’ on Friday - Nigerian Tribune,
22 hours ago
3
Federal government has advised civil servants to expect delay in the payment of December SALARY - News Wire NGR,
23 hours ago
4
UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson and wife Carrie welcome baby girl at London hospital - Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
5
Pretty Mike storms actress Eniola Badmus’ party with 24 ‘ghosts’ (Video) - Correct NG,
5 hours ago
6
Nigeria to grow gas reserves to 600 trillion cubic feet — Minister - The Nation,
18 hours ago
7
Ondo Amotekun uncovers plot to attack state, impounds 50 tinted, unregistered Vehicles - Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
8
Nigerians Blame You For Everything Wrong In The Country – Akande Tells Buhari - Naija News,
23 hours ago
9
'My husband loves his dog more, tore my clothes in public' - Lagos divorce-seeker tells court - The Herald,
23 hours ago
10
BPE names 5-member interim management team for AEDC - Daily Times,
15 hours ago