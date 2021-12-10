Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Omicron: Premier League orders all 20 clubs to re-impose their emergency Covid measures
Linda Ikeji Blog
- The Premier League have ordered all 20 clubs to re-impose emergency Covid measures after Tottenham were allowed to postpone their clash with Brighton following an outbreak in their
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
Premier League clubs return to emergency Covid measures
TV360 Nigeria:
Omicron: Premier League orders all 20 clubs to re-impose their emergency Covid measures
Inside Business Nigeria:
Omicron: Premier League Orders All Twenty Clubs To Re-impose Their Emergency Covid Measures
Screen Gist:
Omicron: Premier League Orders All 20 Clubs To Re-Impose Their Emergency Covid Measures
More Picks
1
Pretty Mike storms actress Eniola Badmus’ party with 24 ‘ghosts’ (Video) -
Correct NG,
15 hours ago
2
Buhari directs security agents to find killers of Katsina commissioner -
Ripples Nigeria,
21 hours ago
3
FFK's estranged wife, Precious Chikwendu calls out his pastor who called her 'Delilah' and 'Vashti' while they were still married -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
4
“She has no respect for the dead” – Tboss Slams Kemi Olunloyo over her opinion on Sylvester Oromoni’s death -
The Info NG,
7 hours ago
5
Wikileaks founder, Julian Assange can be extradited to the US, court rules -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
6
"God spoke to me specifically" Pastor Adeboye reveals what God told him when he prayed about Coronavirus amid Omicron fears -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
7
BPE names 5-member interim management team for AEDC -
Daily Times,
1 day ago
8
2023: ACF identifies what southeast leaders must do if they want to produce Nigeria's president -
Legit,
11 hours ago
9
Youths stage protest over widespread killings in the north -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
10
Stop putting blames on President Buhari over Nigeria’s problems – APC -
Daily Post,
12 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...