Mother forced to sell months-old twin to buy food in Afghanistan
Linda Ikeji Blog  - An Afghan mother has been forced to sell one of her newborn twins to get money to feed the other amid the country's rapidly worsening food crisis in Afghanistan.

 

10 hours ago
