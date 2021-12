Burna Boy set to become first ever Nigerian singer to perform at Madison Square Garden, New York (Video)

Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog



Singer and self-acclaimed African Giant, Burna Boy is now set to become the first ever Nigerian artiste to perform at the Madison Square Garden in New York, ... The Info NG - TheinfongTheinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blogSinger and self-acclaimed African Giant, Burna Boy is now set to become the first ever Nigerian artiste to perform at the Madison Square Garden in New York, ...



News Credibility Score: 90%