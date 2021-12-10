Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


COVID-19: Ghana to vaccinate returning travellers on arrival
Daily Times  - Ghana will from Monday vaccinate returning citizens and residents against COVID-19 upon arrival at the airport, if they have not received shots.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ghana BBC Africa:
Ghana's Covid restrictions: All adult arrivals must be vaccinated
COVID-19: Ghana to vaccinate returning travellers on arrival The Sun:
COVID-19: Ghana to vaccinate returning travellers on arrival
Ghana to vaccinate all arrivals - P.M. News PM News:
Ghana to vaccinate all arrivals - P.M. News
Ghana Global Village Extra:
Ghana's Covid Restrictions: All Adult Arrivals Must Be Vaccinated


   More Picks
1 Pretty Mike storms actress Eniola Badmus’ party with 24 ‘ghosts’ (Video) - Correct NG, 16 hours ago
2 Buhari directs security agents to find killers of Katsina commissioner - Ripples Nigeria, 23 hours ago
3 FFK's estranged wife, Precious Chikwendu calls out his pastor who called her 'Delilah' and 'Vashti' while they were still married - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
4 Wikileaks founder, Julian Assange can be extradited to the US, court rules - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
5 "God spoke to me specifically" Pastor Adeboye reveals what God told him when he prayed about Coronavirus amid Omicron fears - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
6 2023: ACF identifies what southeast leaders must do if they want to produce Nigeria's president - Legit, 12 hours ago
7 Wizkid: I knew ‘Made In Lagos’ would be a huge success, cost me three years to produce - Lailas News, 7 hours ago
8 Youths stage protest over widespread killings in the north - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
9 Stop putting blames on President Buhari over Nigeria’s problems – APC - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
10 Check out how socialite Prettymike pulled up at actress Eniola Badmus's 20 years on stage celebration (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info