Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Delta: Mob sets man ablaze for stealing lady's handbag at ATM
News photo Daily Post  - A mob has burnt a suspected robber to death in Ozoro community, headquarters of the Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State. The suspect was

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Delta: Mob Sets Man Ablaze For Stealing Lady’s Handbag At ATM Screen Gist:
Delta: Mob Sets Man Ablaze For Stealing Lady’s Handbag At ATM
Angry mob sets suspected robber ablaze for stealing lady’s handbag at ATM in Delta Within Nigeria:
Angry mob sets suspected robber ablaze for stealing lady’s handbag at ATM in Delta
Panic As Mob Sets Man Ablaze For Stealing Lady’s Handbag At ATM In Delta Tori News:
Panic As Mob Sets Man Ablaze For Stealing Lady’s Handbag At ATM In Delta


   More Picks
1 Wikileaks founder, Julian Assange can be extradited to the US, court rules - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 Police Arrest Man Who Allegedly Purchased Toyota Camry With N2650 In Osun - The Genius Media, 15 hours ago
3 Wizkid: I knew ‘Made In Lagos’ would be a huge success, cost me three years to produce - Lailas News, 19 hours ago
4 "God spoke to me specifically" Pastor Adeboye reveals what God told him when he prayed about Coronavirus amid Omicron fears - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
5 Court threatens to freeze Adamawa govt’s salary accounts over N84m debt - Prompt News, 15 hours ago
6 Nigeria needs gas for accelerated industrial development –NGA President - The Point, 23 hours ago
7 Video: Simi – So Bad Ft. Joeboy - Yaba Left Online, 22 hours ago
8 "I need you to run right back to me, Kimberly" – Kanye West begs Kim Kardashian in recent performance(video) - Yaba Left Online, 23 hours ago
9 Abducted Monarch found dead, 4 gunned down in Imo Community - Daily Trust, 22 hours ago
10 Full list: UNILAG releases cut-off marks for 2021-2022 admissions - The Punch, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info