News at a Glance
Youths stage protest over widespread killings in the north
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Youths in some parts of Northern Nigeria are currently staging a protest over the widespread killings in the region.
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
PHOTOS: Youths Protest Insecurity In Northern Nigeria Some youths have taken to cities in northern Nigeria to protest the killings in the region.
Naija Loaded:
Insecurity: Northern Youths Protest Over Widespread Killings
Ripples Nigeria:
Northern youths protest insecurity, killings, task Buhari to take control
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Youths stage protest over widespread killings in the north
Lailas News:
Insecurity: Northern youths protest over widespread killings
Gist Reel:
Northern youths stage a protest today over the widespread of killings in the North.
Global Upfront:
Protests in Northern Nigeria cities over widespread killings by terrorists, bandits
Tori News:
Insecurity: Youths Stage Protest Over Widespread Killings In The North (Photos)
More Picks
1
Police arrest man with fresh human parts in Ikorodu -
Vanguard News,
21 hours ago
2
Pretty Mike storms actress Eniola Badmus’ party with 24 ‘ghosts’ (Video) -
Correct NG,
10 hours ago
3
Buhari directs security agents to find killers of Katsina commissioner -
Ripples Nigeria,
17 hours ago
4
Nigeria to grow gas reserves to 600 trillion cubic feet — Minister -
The Nation,
23 hours ago
5
FFK's estranged wife, Precious Chikwendu calls out his pastor who called her 'Delilah' and 'Vashti' while they were still married -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
6
"God spoke to me specifically" Pastor Adeboye reveals what God told him when he prayed about Coronavirus amid Omicron fears -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
7
“She has no respect for the dead” – Tboss Slams Kemi Olunloyo over her opinion on Sylvester Oromoni’s death -
The Info NG,
2 hours ago
8
BPE names 5-member interim management team for AEDC -
Daily Times,
19 hours ago
9
2023: ACF identifies what southeast leaders must do if they want to produce Nigeria's president -
Legit,
6 hours ago
10
Man sparks outrage after making a street beggar kiss him for 1 Cedi (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
One moment please...