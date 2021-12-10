Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Davido buys new Lamborghini as a Christmas gift to himself weeks after buying a Rolls Royce for his birthday
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Davido just added a new Lamborghini to his garage.

 

The singer took to his Instagram Stories to share a photo of the car with the caption,  "Christmas came early."

&n

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

