Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Insecurity: Buhari sends NSA, IGP, DSS DG, others to Sokoto, Katsina
News photo The Punch  - Buhari (retd.), on Friday has dispatched a high-level delegation, made up of the heads of the nation’s intelligence and security services, to Sokoto and Katsina states

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Insecurity: Buhari orders NSA, IGP, others to Sokoto, Katsina The Guardian:
Insecurity: Buhari orders NSA, IGP, others to Sokoto, Katsina
Society Gazette Nigeria:
Buhari Deploys NSA, IGP, DSS DG, Others To Sokoto, Katsina
Buhari Deploys NSA, IGP, DSS DG, Others To Sokoto, Katsina Naija News:
Buhari Deploys NSA, IGP, DSS DG, Others To Sokoto, Katsina


   More Picks
1 Wikileaks founder, Julian Assange can be extradited to the US, court rules - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 Police Arrest Man Who Allegedly Purchased Toyota Camry With N2650 In Osun - The Genius Media, 15 hours ago
3 Wizkid: I knew ‘Made In Lagos’ would be a huge success, cost me three years to produce - Lailas News, 19 hours ago
4 "God spoke to me specifically" Pastor Adeboye reveals what God told him when he prayed about Coronavirus amid Omicron fears - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
5 Court threatens to freeze Adamawa govt’s salary accounts over N84m debt - Prompt News, 15 hours ago
6 Nigeria needs gas for accelerated industrial development –NGA President - The Point, 23 hours ago
7 Video: Simi – So Bad Ft. Joeboy - Yaba Left Online, 22 hours ago
8 "I need you to run right back to me, Kimberly" – Kanye West begs Kim Kardashian in recent performance(video) - Yaba Left Online, 23 hours ago
9 Abducted Monarch found dead, 4 gunned down in Imo Community - Daily Trust, 22 hours ago
10 Full list: UNILAG releases cut-off marks for 2021-2022 admissions - The Punch, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info