Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Falling out with Kiddwaya was tough for me - Cuppy reveals, says her single status is used against her
Gist Reel  - Popular Disc Jockey, Cuppy reveals that her fallout with the Big Brother Naija star, Kiddwaya was a tough one for her.

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Having a fallout with Kiddwaya is really tough for me – DJ Cuppy The Info NG:
Having a fallout with Kiddwaya is really tough for me – DJ Cuppy
Cuppy reveals falling out with Kiddwaya was tough for her 1st for Credible News:
Cuppy reveals falling out with Kiddwaya was tough for her
DJ Cuppy says fighting with Kiddwaya was difficult for her Mp3 Bullet:
DJ Cuppy says fighting with Kiddwaya was difficult for her


   More Picks
1 Wikileaks founder, Julian Assange can be extradited to the US, court rules - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 Police Arrest Man Who Allegedly Purchased Toyota Camry With N2650 In Osun - The Genius Media, 15 hours ago
3 Wizkid: I knew ‘Made In Lagos’ would be a huge success, cost me three years to produce - Lailas News, 19 hours ago
4 "God spoke to me specifically" Pastor Adeboye reveals what God told him when he prayed about Coronavirus amid Omicron fears - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
5 Court threatens to freeze Adamawa govt’s salary accounts over N84m debt - Prompt News, 15 hours ago
6 Nigeria needs gas for accelerated industrial development –NGA President - The Point, 23 hours ago
7 Video: Simi – So Bad Ft. Joeboy - Yaba Left Online, 22 hours ago
8 "I need you to run right back to me, Kimberly" – Kanye West begs Kim Kardashian in recent performance(video) - Yaba Left Online, 23 hours ago
9 Abducted Monarch found dead, 4 gunned down in Imo Community - Daily Trust, 22 hours ago
10 Full list: UNILAG releases cut-off marks for 2021-2022 admissions - The Punch, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info