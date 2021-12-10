Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Bring no disrepect to my name, BBNaija's Emmanuel warns critics
The Punch  - Former Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye finalist, Emmanuel Umoh, on Friday warns critics against bringing disrespect to his name.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

“We can cruise and vibe together but when it comes to my name, bring no disrespect to it”- BBNaija Emmanuel warns Oyo Gist:
“We can cruise and vibe together but when it comes to my name, bring no disrespect to it”- BBNaija Emmanuel warns
BBNaija’s Emmanuel Warns Critics Screen Gist:
BBNaija’s Emmanuel Warns Critics
Bring No Disrespect To My Name – BBNaija Star, Emmanuel Warns Critics Online Nigeria:
Bring No Disrespect To My Name – BBNaija Star, Emmanuel Warns Critics
Bring No Disrespect To My Name - BBNaija Star, Emmanuel Warns Critics Tori News:
Bring No Disrespect To My Name - BBNaija Star, Emmanuel Warns Critics
‘Bring no disrespect to my name’ BBNaija’s Emmanuel blows hot, warns ‘Shippers’ Kemi Filani Blog:
‘Bring no disrespect to my name’ BBNaija’s Emmanuel blows hot, warns ‘Shippers’


   More Picks
1 Pretty Mike storms actress Eniola Badmus’ party with 24 ‘ghosts’ (Video) - Correct NG, 13 hours ago
2 Buhari directs security agents to find killers of Katsina commissioner - Ripples Nigeria, 20 hours ago
3 “She has no respect for the dead” – Tboss Slams Kemi Olunloyo over her opinion on Sylvester Oromoni’s death - The Info NG, 5 hours ago
4 FFK's estranged wife, Precious Chikwendu calls out his pastor who called her 'Delilah' and 'Vashti' while they were still married - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
5 "God spoke to me specifically" Pastor Adeboye reveals what God told him when he prayed about Coronavirus amid Omicron fears - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
6 BPE names 5-member interim management team for AEDC - Daily Times, 23 hours ago
7 2023: ACF identifies what southeast leaders must do if they want to produce Nigeria's president - Legit, 9 hours ago
8 Youths stage protest over widespread killings in the north - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
9 Buhari condoles with Modi on Gen. Bipin Rawat, wife's death - P.M. News - PM News, 21 hours ago
10 Wizkid: I knew ‘Made In Lagos’ would be a huge success, cost me three years to produce - Lailas News, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info