Again, Nigeria loses IMO council election

Again, Nigeria loses IMO council election



Again, Nigeria has lost its bid for election into Category ‘C’ of the International Maritime Organization (IMO). This is coming after years of futile efforts to rejoin the elitist ... Nigerian Tribune - Tribune OnlineAgain, Nigeria loses IMO council electionAgain, Nigeria has lost its bid for election into Category ‘C’ of the International Maritime Organization (IMO). This is coming after years of futile efforts to rejoin the elitist ...



News Credibility Score: 99%