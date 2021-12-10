Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Fans storm airport with gifts, give Tonto Dikeh royal-like welcome as Nollywood actress arrives in Ghana
Legit  - Popular Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh, has arrived in Ghana amid music, drumming, and dancing. Tonto took off her shoes to dance and this got many admiring her.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

NigeriaFilms.com:
Why Tonto Dikeh Takes Off Shoes At Ghana International Airport
Tonto Dikeh causes traffic in Ghana as fans storm airport to welcome her (Video) Correct NG:
Tonto Dikeh causes traffic in Ghana as fans storm airport to welcome her (Video)
Tonto Dikeh causes traffic in Ghana as fans storm airport to welcome her (Video) Naija on Point:
Tonto Dikeh causes traffic in Ghana as fans storm airport to welcome her (Video)


