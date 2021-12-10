Post News
News at a Glance
Fans storm airport with gifts, give Tonto Dikeh royal-like welcome as Nollywood actress arrives in Ghana
Legit
- Popular Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh, has arrived in Ghana amid music, drumming, and dancing. Tonto took off her shoes to dance and this got many admiring her.
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
NigeriaFilms.com:
Why Tonto Dikeh Takes Off Shoes At Ghana International Airport
Correct NG:
Tonto Dikeh causes traffic in Ghana as fans storm airport to welcome her (Video)
Naija on Point:
Tonto Dikeh causes traffic in Ghana as fans storm airport to welcome her (Video)
More Picks
1
Pretty Mike storms actress Eniola Badmus’ party with 24 ‘ghosts’ (Video) -
Correct NG,
18 hours ago
2
Your money should be submitted to your husband before you spend a dime out of it. -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
3
Buhari directs security agents to find killers of Katsina commissioner -
Ripples Nigeria,
1 day ago
4
FFK's estranged wife, Precious Chikwendu calls out his pastor who called her 'Delilah' and 'Vashti' while they were still married -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
5
Wikileaks founder, Julian Assange can be extradited to the US, court rules -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
6
"God spoke to me specifically" Pastor Adeboye reveals what God told him when he prayed about Coronavirus amid Omicron fears -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
7
2023: ACF identifies what southeast leaders must do if they want to produce Nigeria's president -
Legit,
14 hours ago
8
Youths stage protest over widespread killings in the north -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
9
Check out how socialite Prettymike pulled up at actress Eniola Badmus's 20 years on stage celebration (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
10
UPDATED: Jury convicts former 'Empire' star Jussie Smollett of staging attack on himself -
The Herald,
18 hours ago
