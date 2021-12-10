Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


AEDC takeover controversy: Court orders parties to maintain status quo
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday, ordered parties in a suit filed over the controversy on the alleged takeover of the Abuja Electricity Distribution

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

AEDC Takeover Controversy: Court Orders Parties To Maintain Status Quo The Nigeria Lawyer:
AEDC Takeover Controversy: Court Orders Parties To Maintain Status Quo
AEDC controversy: Court orders parties to maintain status quo Daily Nigerian:
AEDC controversy: Court orders parties to maintain status quo
AEDC controversy: Court orders parties to maintain status quo The Eagle Online:
AEDC controversy: Court orders parties to maintain status quo


   More Picks
1 Wikileaks founder, Julian Assange can be extradited to the US, court rules - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 Police Arrest Man Who Allegedly Purchased Toyota Camry With N2650 In Osun - The Genius Media, 15 hours ago
3 Wizkid: I knew ‘Made In Lagos’ would be a huge success, cost me three years to produce - Lailas News, 19 hours ago
4 "God spoke to me specifically" Pastor Adeboye reveals what God told him when he prayed about Coronavirus amid Omicron fears - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
5 Court threatens to freeze Adamawa govt’s salary accounts over N84m debt - Prompt News, 15 hours ago
6 Nigeria needs gas for accelerated industrial development –NGA President - The Point, 23 hours ago
7 Video: Simi – So Bad Ft. Joeboy - Yaba Left Online, 22 hours ago
8 "I need you to run right back to me, Kimberly" – Kanye West begs Kim Kardashian in recent performance(video) - Yaba Left Online, 23 hours ago
9 Abducted Monarch found dead, 4 gunned down in Imo Community - Daily Trust, 22 hours ago
10 Full list: UNILAG releases cut-off marks for 2021-2022 admissions - The Punch, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info