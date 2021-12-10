Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Sylvester Oromoni: Stop bullying your colleagues — Sanwo-Olu admonishes students
News photo Vanguard News  - Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has urged students in secondary schools to desist from the act of bullying one another and...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Say No To Bullying, Sanwo-Olu Admonishes Pupils Information Nigeria:
Say No To Bullying, Sanwo-Olu Admonishes Pupils
Sanwo-Olu admonishes Lagos pupils to shun cultism, report bullying Ripples Nigeria:
Sanwo-Olu admonishes Lagos pupils to shun cultism, report bullying
Sanwo-Olu Urges Secondary School Students To Stop Bullying One Another The Trent:
Sanwo-Olu Urges Secondary School Students To Stop Bullying One Another
Stop bullying, cultism, Sanwo-Olu admonishes students — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
Stop bullying, cultism, Sanwo-Olu admonishes students — NEWSVERGE


   More Picks
1 Pretty Mike storms actress Eniola Badmus’ party with 24 ‘ghosts’ (Video) - Correct NG, 18 hours ago
2 Your money should be submitted to your husband before you spend a dime out of it. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 Buhari directs security agents to find killers of Katsina commissioner - Ripples Nigeria, 1 day ago
4 FFK's estranged wife, Precious Chikwendu calls out his pastor who called her 'Delilah' and 'Vashti' while they were still married - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
5 Wikileaks founder, Julian Assange can be extradited to the US, court rules - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
6 "God spoke to me specifically" Pastor Adeboye reveals what God told him when he prayed about Coronavirus amid Omicron fears - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
7 2023: ACF identifies what southeast leaders must do if they want to produce Nigeria's president - Legit, 14 hours ago
8 Youths stage protest over widespread killings in the north - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
9 Check out how socialite Prettymike pulled up at actress Eniola Badmus's 20 years on stage celebration (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
10 UPDATED: Jury convicts former 'Empire' star Jussie Smollett of staging attack on himself - The Herald, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info