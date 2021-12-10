Post News
2023: I Will Ensure Peaceful Transfer Of Power – Buhari
Independent
- Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
94%
Additional Sources
Ripples Nigeria:
Nigeria’ll record another peaceful transfer of power in 2023 —Buhari
The New Diplomat:
2023: Buhari Vows To Ensure Peaceful Transfer Of Power
Online Nigeria:
Nigeria’ll record another peaceful transfer of power in 2023 —Buhari
More Picks
1
Pretty Mike storms actress Eniola Badmus’ party with 24 ‘ghosts’ (Video) -
Correct NG,
16 hours ago
2
Buhari directs security agents to find killers of Katsina commissioner -
Ripples Nigeria,
23 hours ago
3
FFK's estranged wife, Precious Chikwendu calls out his pastor who called her 'Delilah' and 'Vashti' while they were still married -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
4
Wikileaks founder, Julian Assange can be extradited to the US, court rules -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
5
"God spoke to me specifically" Pastor Adeboye reveals what God told him when he prayed about Coronavirus amid Omicron fears -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
6
2023: ACF identifies what southeast leaders must do if they want to produce Nigeria's president -
Legit,
12 hours ago
7
Wizkid: I knew ‘Made In Lagos’ would be a huge success, cost me three years to produce -
Lailas News,
7 hours ago
8
Youths stage protest over widespread killings in the north -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
9
Stop putting blames on President Buhari over Nigeria’s problems – APC -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
10
Check out how socialite Prettymike pulled up at actress Eniola Badmus's 20 years on stage celebration (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
