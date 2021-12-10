“It costs me over N500k to dress up for events” – Dabota Lawson cries out

Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog



Nigerian businesswoman, Dabota Lawson has lamented over the number of invites she has been getting. The Info NG - TheinfongTheinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blogNigerian businesswoman, Dabota Lawson has lamented over the number of invites she has been getting.



News Credibility Score: 90%