Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
World Human Rights Day: Buhari receives National Human Rights Commission, assures support
TV360 Nigeria
- The federal government has reiterated its support to the promotion and protection of human rights in the country.
19 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
Speak out against human rights violation – NHRC urges Lagos residents
Daily Times:
World Human Rights Day: Buhari assures NHRC of support
Leadership:
World Human Rights Day: President Buhari Assures NHRC Of Support
The Sun:
World Human Rights Day: Buhari assures commission of support
PM News:
Buhari assures National Human Rights Commission of support - P.M. News
The Street Journal:
Speak Out Against Human Rights Violation – NHRC Urges Lagos Residents
Within Nigeria:
NHRC to Lagos residents: Speak out against human rights
The Genius Media:
NHRC Receives 341 Complaints On Human Rights Violation In Anambra
